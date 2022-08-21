Radar
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
geary art crawl toronto

One of Toronto's best new street festivals is coming back for a second year

The Geary Art Crawl is back again for its second year for a two-day celebration of Toronto's finest art and culture.

The rain or shine festival shuts down Geary Avenue from Ossington Avenue to west of Dufferin Street and fills the block with live music, visual art installations, pop-ups, and diverse food vendors.

The first Geary Art Crawl was produced by Uma Nota Culture in 2021, and was a massive hit amongst the local community.

An estimated 30,000 people passed through the event last year, and it's expected that even more people will attend the second rendition of the festival next month.

The Geary Art Crawl features two dedicated areas for food vendors, the Marketplace and Geary Food Court, which are animated with live music, picnic tables, and lighting that sets a vibrant mood.

The free-admission festival is set to take place from Sept. 24-25 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

