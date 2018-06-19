This is one of Toronto's most exciting streets right now

Everyone knows about Kensington Market, Ossington, and West Queen West, but what about Geary Avenue?

The former sleepy street near Dupont and Dufferin has grown beyond its industrial roots in recent years with an influx of new businesses and artisans as well as craft beer, fresh pasta and what might be the city's best hummus and falafel.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we take a closer look at Geary Avenue and try to learn more about its past, present and future.

