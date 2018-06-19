Cotton candy ice cream burritos are coming to Toronto

Every time it looks like ice cream couldn't possibly get more extra, some new and insane frozen dairy trend comes bouncing along the internet highway, most often by way of either LA or Tokyo.

The idea of stuffing a cotton candy "tortilla" with ice cream has taken off like wildfire in the former city, as well as in Las Vegas, San Diego and all over Europe — but this time, it's Canada that can take the credit.

Sugar Sugar in Sarnia, Ontario went super viral last summer with news of its ice cream burrito; an extreme dessert that sees ice cream, candy, springles and anything else you want for toppings wrapped up inside a flattened disc of candy floss.

To date, however, the only way for someone in Toronto to taste (and take pictures of) the magic has been to drive three hours southwest. No longer.

YOSH! (formerly Sumeshi) is bringing its own take on the trend to Toronto's Taste of Asia street festival this weekend on Kennedy Road near Steeles Avenue.

More than 180,000 people are expected to hit the annual event, which is thought to be one of Canada's largest Asian festivals, so expect lineups.

On the plus side, it looks like you'll be able to customize your burrito with toppings like cereal, sprinkles and sugary candy things. I'd do it for the gram alone.