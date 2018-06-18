Patio furniture falls off Toronto hotel's 44th floor rooftop

Firefighters were called to a swanky hotel and condo complex this weekend after some patio furniture went flying high above the streets of Toronto.

The furniture in question was a "large umbrella" from the top floor of King West's Bisha Hotel & Residences where one can find the upscale restaurant Kost, as well as an outdoor rooftop patio and infinity pool.

Toronto Fire Services reported around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday that a large patio umbrella had blown off the 44th floor of the tower at 80 Blue Jays Way and landed on a crane at 355 King Street West, where the King Blue Condominiums are still under construction.

355 King St West

A large patio umbrella has blown off the 44th floor of 80 Blue Jays Way and lodged on a tower crane at 355 King West.

S331 and P331 ascending tower to secure piece and lower to roof level.

Eliminate potential of umbrella dislodging and going to ground. pic.twitter.com/fdN4EeJDKJ — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) June 17, 2018

While the umbrella was likely very expensive, first responders didn't hustle for the sake of saving some bougie condo furniture. They were concerned that the huge umbrella could become dislodged and fall to the ground, injuring (if not killing) a pedestrian.

We should count ourselves lucky that a crane caught it in the first place. "Impalement by falling hotel patio umbrella" would be a terrible way to go.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to ascend the tower crane, secure the flying umbrella, and bring it back down to the ground where it could no longer pose a threat to society.

Firefighters climbed and recovered the flying umbrella pic.twitter.com/d6aXQMUcxf — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) June 17, 2018

Bisha Hotel Toronto's General Manager, Jacques Lapierre, confirmed by email on Monday that an umbrella had indeed blown off the complex's rooftop restaurant.

"At this time, we are thoroughly investigating the cause of the incident and want to reassure our valued clientele that measures are being taken to help avoid this from happening again," said Lapierre.

"As always, safety and security of our customers and the community in which we operate is our top priority."