Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taste of nigeria toronto

An international Nigerian food festival is coming to Toronto for the first time this fall

Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This is a first for the city! An international, travelling food and cultural festival specializing in Nigerian fares is touching down in Toronto this October.

A Taste of Nigeria 2022 is an annual event celebrating the country's independence, art, history and culture.

Started by Arispop, an events company from Texas, A Taste of Nigeria has been travelling through the U.S. and Canada since July.

Its not just Nigerian food that will be star of the show - multiple cultural acts like dance performances, fashion shows and DJ sets will also be taking place throughout the day.

The event’s final stop will be in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Royal Event Centre in North York.

This is the ninth annual additional of the festival and the first time ever that it's stopping in Canada.

Before the finale in Toronto, the festival will also stop in Calgary and Edmonton.

Tickets start at $12 for presale and $25 at the door, kids can get in for free. More information on vendors and performers are expected soon.

Lead photo by

A Taste of Nigeria
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

An international Nigerian food festival is coming to Toronto for the first time this fall

Popular candy department store from the U.S. is opening up in Toronto for the first time

There's a huge Mexican food and heritage festival in Toronto this month

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Potential aconite poisoning at Markham restaurant was from spice products not the food

7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Party boat shut down by Toronto health inspectors

You can party like an executive inside of a fake plane in Toronto this fall