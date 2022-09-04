An international Nigerian food festival is coming to Toronto for the first time this fall

This is a first for the city! An international, travelling food and cultural festival specializing in Nigerian fares is touching down in Toronto this October.

A Taste of Nigeria 2022 is an annual event celebrating the country's independence, art, history and culture.

Started by Arispop, an events company from Texas, A Taste of Nigeria has been travelling through the U.S. and Canada since July.

Its not just Nigerian food that will be star of the show - multiple cultural acts like dance performances, fashion shows and DJ sets will also be taking place throughout the day.

The event’s final stop will be in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Royal Event Centre in North York.

This is the ninth annual additional of the festival and the first time ever that it's stopping in Canada.

Before the finale in Toronto, the festival will also stop in Calgary and Edmonton.

Tickets start at $12 for presale and $25 at the door, kids can get in for free. More information on vendors and performers are expected soon.