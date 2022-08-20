Apple picking at Ontario farms is opening for the season next month

Apple picking is a fall ritual for many, and several Ontario farms are beginning to open their orchards just in time for the season. While the types of apples ready for picking are limited right now, you can expect a colourful variety of apples coming your way as the fall progresses.

With that being said, there are still several farms near Toronto that are open right now, or will open their doors as soon as early September for your enjoyment.

Applewood Farm is kicking off the first day of apple picking on Saturday, Sept. 3. The 32-acre orchard is located in Stoufville and will have plenty of ripe Ginger Gold apples ready to be picked.

No reservations are available as of writing, but admission to the farm is normally $10. Apples are charged per bag, so it's recommended that you fill your bag all the way up to get the best bang for your buck.

Bags are provided onsite and run for $15 per 10-pound bag, and $25 per 20-pound bag.

Chudleigh's Entertainment Farm in Milton is open for apple picking season starting on Aug. 18.

The farm is famous for its wide variety of apples and huge orchard which sprawls across 60 acres. From now until late August, you can pick Tydeman Red, Sunrise, Ginger Gold, and Wealthy apples.

Tickets at Chudleigh's must be pre-purchased in advance online before arrival and run for $16.

Downey's Strawberry & Apple Farm near Caledon opens up for the apple picking season on Aug. 20. There's no admission charge here, but there is a minimum pick of $8 per person.

Bags can be purchased at the entrance where you'll have the choice of 10-pound bags for $25, or 20-pound bags for $40. Downey's apple season is kicking off with Ginger Gold, and varieties like McIntosh, Cortland, and Gala will follow suit later into the fall.

Dixie Orchards near Caledon will begin its apple picking season at the end of August with over 20 varieties to choose from.

Walk-ins at this farm are only permitted if there's space, so it's highly recommended that you reserve your spot online. Admission fees are paid at the door, and apples are charged separately.

Early September apple varieties at this farm include Paula Red, Sunrise, Ginger Gold and Bubble Gum.

Pine Farms Orchard in King City will begin its apple picking season with a limited supply starting on Aug. 27.

Ginger Gold will be the main apple available, with tons of more varieties ripening in time for September.

Pick-your-own apples are charged by weight at $2 per pound. Admission fees for this orchard are $5 a person, and bags are provided on site. The farm will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organics Family Farm in Markham is kickstarting its apple season on Aug. 22 with varieties like Pristine, Ginger Gold, Red Free, and Sunrise.

Admission to this farm is $15, and includes a 5-pound bag to pick-your-own apples. Any additional bags are priced at $12 for 5 pounds, $24 for 10 pounds, and $48 for 20 pounds.

The orchard is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards in Brampton will commence its apple picking season starting on Labour Day weekend. The farm is only open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No reservations are needed at this 100-acre farm, and they charge $12 as an entrance fee. You can purchase 10-pound bags on site, as bringing your own bags is not permitted.

The Apple Orchard in Hamilton is now picking Ginger Gold, Paula Red, and McIntosh apple varieties from over 10,000 trees.

Admission is $8.85 plus tax, and includes full access to wagon rides, animals, the corn maze, and walking trails. Apples are priced at $2.25 per pound, and pre-picked apples run for $2.50 per pound.