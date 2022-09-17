Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fall n leaves toronto

Toronto is getting an outdoor pumpkin patch with hay bales and wood-fired food

Fall is just around the corner and that means the return of seasonal favourites like pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween and pumpkin patches. If patches outside the city are too far for you to visit, no need to worry — there will be one in Toronto this year.

The South West corner of Bathurst and Richmond streets will be transformed into an outdoor food and wine pop-up experience for the third year in a row to celebrate the colourful season.

Fall N' Leaves TO will feature local food vendors using wood-fired ovens and bbq pits to serve up some fall-inspired grub including pizzas, pasta and soup served in a squash or pumpkin. There will also be various vegetarian options and unique dishes to try.

The pop-up has a ton of fall-themed activities including pumpkin bowling, painting a pumpkin, a mini pumpkin patch and wine tastings.

Make sure to check out their giant hay bale sofa as well as other Instagram-worthy photo ops for the perfect picture.

On select nights, the event will host live acoustic music by local artists and on Friday and Sunday nights the pumpkin patch will turn into a dancefloor with a live DJ spinning tracks all night long.

Fall N' Leaves is free to attend, with tickets for wine tasting and pumpkin painting available for purchase now.

Fall N' Leaves runs from September 30 through October 30.

