This scenic steam train will take you on a stunning fall tour near Toronto

There's nothing quite like fall in Toronto. Milky skies, crunchy orange leaves, and pumpkin spice lattes can be spotted everywhere around the city.

One of the ways to take advantage of the beautiful fall scenes is to ride the South Simcoe Steam Train. The tours run from May till October, but one of the bestsellers is their Fall Colour Excursions.

During this tour, the train goes through the Beeton Creek Valley, displaying the changing colours of the trees.

They feature classic 1920s passenger coaches pulled by one of their historic locomotives. Onboard, passengers get a detailed history of the train, line, and how the railways shaped Canada.

The excursions run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 23, with four departure times each day.

Adult tickets for the Scenic Excursions and Fall Colour Excursions are $15, seniors age 65 and over are $12, and children ages 3-15 are $9.

Advance reservation tickets for these two excursions are on sale now.