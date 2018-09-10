This steam train near Toronto will take you on a stunning fall tour

There's nothing quite like fall in Ontario. With the golden leaves, crisp air, countless hiking trails and pumpkin farms, there's no better place to get outside and soak up the prettiest time of the year.

If you're looking for a unique way to experience the fall colours, climbing aboard the infamous South Simcoe Steam Train is a must. This historic excursion train runs from May until October, but the best time to visit is now, for their annual Fall Colours Excursion tour.

Located in Tottenham, only 50 minutes from Toronto, this train is the oldest operating steam locomotive in Ontario, and the second oldest in Canada. It runs by burning coal, which is still shoveled by hand - adding to it's vintage charm.

The steam train is assembled with restored 1920s coaches, with a stunning interior that will transport you back in time.

A round-trip excursion through the picturesque countryside of Tottenham and Beeton takes just under an hour, along an old railway that once connected Hamilton to Barrie.

The train runs on Saturdays and Sundays from now until end of October, with three departure times each day. Since the fall is by far their busiest season, be sure to purchase tickets in advance to avoid any disappointment.

After you've finished the ride, be sure to check out nearby parks and trails like the 99-Step Trail in Newmarket or the Mono Cliffs Provincial Park outside Orangeville.