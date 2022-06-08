Mean Girls the Musical is coming to Toronto and people are freaking out

Mean Girls fans, hold on to your lip gloss: the musical based on the popular Tina Fey movie is coming to Toronto.

It's safe to say that fans of both Mean Girls and musical theatre are getting so excited they're starting to word vomit.

The musical was also written by Tina Fey and has the same basic plot as the movie that came out in 2004. The musical touring in Toronto will actually be an interesting full circle moment, as the movie was partially filmed here.

Musical theatre fans are also excited for the announcement that other plays Jagged Little Pill and Hadestown will be coming to Toronto.

bruh hadestown, mean girls and jagged little pill are coming to toronto adlfjkhgadfjkgh — ashley (@bratatouillee) June 8, 2022

It was also announced that Hamilton will be performed in Toronto.

Omg Mean Girls, Hadestown and Hamilton (again…) are finally coming to Toronto 😭😭😭🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Jazy Wu (@jazywu) June 8, 2022

Mean Girls will be playing at the Princess of Wales Theatre from October to November 2022.

i apologize in advance for the person i will become when the mean girls tour is in toronto — lauren 🌸 (@_laurentross) May 28, 2022

Tickets appear to be available online for Ottawa performances of Mean Girls at this point, but not for Toronto just yet.

Some of the works of Tina Fey haven't aged well, but fans of the Mean Girls movie and musicals will probably still find the Broadway production pretty grool all the same.