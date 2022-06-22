There's a dazzling lights festival coming to Mississauga later this year

Although light festivals are associated with the holidays, there's never a bad time to check out some magical light sculptures. No need to worry if you can't wait until the colder season, because there's a dazzling lights festival making its way to Mississauga later this summer.

Illumi - A Dazzling World of Lights is making its way to the city with millions of lights, enough to cover 600,000 square feet.

Just like the Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls, you'll be able to explore the entire trail by foot.

Make your way through the festival grounds and check out the 13 different and enchanted worlds that will all have their own theme, including a frozen landscape full of arctic animals and a safari where you can see animals of the Savanna.

The immersive festival will feature projections, animatronic creatures, thousands of light structures and over 20 million LED lights, with tons of displays to explore.

Illumi - A Dazzling World of Lights will be located at 7174 Derrycrest Drive, near the intersection of the 407 and Hurontario Street.

Tickets can be booked online now and are priced starting at $9.98. Tickets must be purchased in advance as there is timed entry.

The festival runs from September 14 through January 8.