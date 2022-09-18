Toronto is getting a frightening haunted house and maze that isn't for the squeamish

Halloween is right around the corner and that means the return of all your favourite seasonal activities such as pumpkin patches and horrifying haunted houses, including the return of Martino Manor.

The haunted house is located behind the beloved Mamma Martino's in Etobicoke. Martino Manor spans multiple floors and also features an outdoor maze that will have anyone who enters screaming for their mom.

Make your way through the house from the attic all the way to the basement to find your way out of the house. Once you've managed to exit the house, you'll then have to go through the equally-as-terrifying maze to escape.

Although not all haunted houses are that terrifying, Martino Manor is not for the faint of heart. The haunted house has an age limit, intended for those 14-years-old and up.

Tickets to the event are priced at $24.99 and are only available for purchase at the door. Make sure to bring cash as it's the only form of payment that is accepted.

Martino Manor is open on September 30 and will run on select days until October 31. Find it at 7 McIntosh Ave. in Etobicoke.