Toronto is getting a terrifying haunted house and maze next month

Halloween is just around the corner and that means the return of trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses, including the return of Martino Manor.

This haunted house is back in Toronto for the spooky season. Located behind the beloved Mamma Martinos, this haunted house spans multiple floors and features an outdoor maze that will surely scare the pants off of anyone who enters.

Planning on going?

You'll be able to make your way around the house from the attic all the way down to the basement in order to find your way out. Once you've exited the haunted house, you then have the chance to find your way out of their equally scary maze.

You might think you've been to scarier haunted houses but this one is surely not for the easily scared. The haunted house has an age limit for those 14 years or older since it's so terrifying.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door and they only accept cash.

The event runs every weekend in the month of October.