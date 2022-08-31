You can party like an executive inside of a fake plane in Toronto this fall

Travel is a headache in 2022, but you can ditch the whole airport circus and skip right to the drinking on a plane part at The Mile High bar, an upcoming pop-up bar inside a surprisingly convincing fake plane cabin.

Hidden Toronto announced it will open the new spot within a secret location this fall, inviting patrons/passengers to buy a ticket and hop on board what organizers describe as "a first-class cocktail experience."

Running from Nov. 30, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023, The Mile High bar is kind of like a Rainforest Cafe for grown-ups, replacing the cheesy jungle animatronics with the sights, sounds, and experience of an executive-level flight without the stress of security or lost baggage.

The event page promises an experience where guests "ascend through the bar and let your senses guide you through, with realistic cabin sounds, windows that you can look into the clouds, and not forgetting our amazing cabin crew who will give you the five-star experience you've been longing for."

"There will be no fighting over an aisle seat or being squashed against the window here!"

For a ticket price of $45 per person, you'll get a boozy 90-minute "flight" experience that includes a fancy cocktail and all the style of a business-class 747 on a transoceanic crossing.

Photos promoting the pop-up appear to depict an existing airplane cabin-themed bar in Palm Springs, called the PS Air Bar. Details on the Toronto version are scant, but articles covering the PS Air Bar experience offer a decent hint at what might be on the way.

Even if you aren't the experiential Instagram type, it sounds like the perfect environment to get over your fear of flying, a scientific control environment to test the theory that pressurized cabins allow you to get drunk quicker, or a place to take a selfie to trick your friends into thinking you can afford a first-class flight.