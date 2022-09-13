You can party at the ROM after dark for the first time in years

The ROM is surely one of Toronto's quintessential, must-visit museums. If you've already been to the museum but want to experience it in a new way, then make sure to grab tickets to party after hours within the historic building.

ROM After Dark is back after a hiatus, and you can explore the museum in a whole new way. The monthly after-hours party is filled with curated music, art, live performances, plus food and drink inspired by the night's theme.

Since each party is centred around a theme, the next party will be celebrating K-pop. For this special party, K-pop group P1Harmony via Seoul, South Korea, will be performing some of their hit songs along with special performances by Toronto's R.P.M Dance Crew and HAVOC Dance Crew.

There will also be activities at the event including dance workshops, screenings of animated Korean short films, and a Korean calligraphy class where you can learn how to write your name in Korean.

Tickets to each party included access to the first and second floors of the museum so not only will you be able to party the night away in a unique setting, but you'll also be able to explore the different exhibits the museum offers, after regular hours. Unfortunately, tickets don't include access to the featured exhibition Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature.

ROM After Dark is a strictly 19+ event and runs on a monthly basis. Stay tuned to their socials to find out about each month's party theme.

The next party will be on September 16 from 7:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 and can be reserved online now.