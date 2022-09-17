Fall is just around the corner and it means the resurgence of all your favourite activities like pumpkin patches, apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and of course the return of the legendary Snyder's Fear Farm in Ontario.

Located in Bright, the popular haunted farm is just about two hours west of Toronto by car.

The farm has six different haunted attractions you can explore including a hay ride through the haunted grounds, a pitch-black corn maze, a multi-level haunted house, and a carnival.

These interactive haunted experiences will have monsters and freaks popping out of every corner when you least expect it. Even those who don't scare easily will be screaming throughout the tours.

If you need a bit of a snack after all that screaming then make sure to head over to one of the many food vendors on the farm that will be serving up some of your favourite fall treats including butter tarts and a warm glass of apple cider.

New this year, the farm is offering a campfire experience for those who aren't too keen on getting scared. You'll be able to sit by a prelit campfire and roast some marshmallows to make s'mores with the s'more kit provided. This experience is priced starting at $70.

And this farm is actually haunted, so keep your eyes peeled to see if you'll get spooked by a real ghost.

The Fear Farm is not for the faint of heart so it's not recommended for anyone under the age of 12.

Tickets are priced at $49.99 and can be booked online now. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Fear Farm is open on select days starting September 24 through October 30.