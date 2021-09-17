Legendary fear farm that is actually haunted opens in Ontario next week

As the fall season starts to quickly approach, there comes the resurgence of apple picking, pumpkin patches, and haunted tours, including the return of the legendary Fear Farm in Ontario.

Located in Kitchener -Waterloo, this haunted farm is just over an hour's drive from Toronto.

Fear Farm has many different haunted attractions that visitors can explore, featuring a hike through the eerie woods, a pitch-black corn maze, a hayride through the haunted grounds, and the multi-level haunted house.

This interactive haunted tour will have monsters and creatures popping out of every corner so make sure to watch your back. Even the toughest of people will be screaming for their mom when exploring the farm.

If you're hungry after a night full of screams, you can grab a bite at one of the many food vendors that will be offering fall-themed treats.

This haunted tour is located on a farm that is actually haunted so who knows if you'll actually be spooked by a real ghost.

Tickets are limited for the 2021 season and must be booked online prior to entrance.

Fear Farm is scheduled to return on selected nights from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.