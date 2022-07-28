Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Nuit Blanche is officially coming back to Toronto and it'll be the biggest year yet

The city is known for its vibrant creative scene with Nuit Blanche being the biggest, most spectacular night for art in Toronto. After a couple hiatus years, the annual art event is officially back and this year's festival will be the biggest yet.

The free overnight contemporary art celebration returns this fall for its 16th year. This year's celebration will include works from over 150 artists from local, national and international designations. 

New this year, Nuit Blanche will be expanding even deeper into Toronto, with exhibits in many corners of the GTA. Exhibits will return to the downtown core and Scarborough, but will expand into North York and Etobicoke for the first time.

Artworks will be clustered together for easy navigation and convenience for visitors. There will also be art projects in numerous neighbourhoods including Don Mills, East Danforth, Bloor-Yorkville, Sterling Road and Fort York.

Nuit Blanche will also feature Augmented Reality exhibits by over 30 artists. The event this year will also feature more BIPOC artists for a focus on representation in the art community.

If you want to check out some free contemporary art, Nuit Blanche returns to the city from sunset on October 1 to sunrise on October 2.

There is no map or information about where all the exhibits will be located but an announcement is expected soon.

