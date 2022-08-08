Radar
One of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals is coming to Toronto this year

Glow Gardens Toronto is officially returning this Christmas season for a breathtaking display of holiday magic.

The premium indoor Christmas festival is set to return at the end of the year from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Toronto Congress Centre's North building.

The website describes the remarkable event similar to "being transported straight into a Christmas storybook."

Holiday-lovers of all ages can attend the joyous celebration without having to travel all the way up to the North Pole.

You can enjoy savoury food from unique vendors, sip on holiday inspired drinks, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus or even enjoy some time with Santa himself.

Also featured at the festival is the "Around the World" light display, that transports you on a magical journey across six countries.

Glow Toronto features over one million twinkling stars, so you'll be sure to have lots of brilliant photo ops in the midst of your dancing, eating and drinking.

Tickets for the festival are on sale starting in October.

