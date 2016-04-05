5 epic hiking trails near Toronto

Toronto has some excellent hiking options, but those willing to drive about an hour out of the city are treated to some of the most spectacular trails in the country. From sweeping vistas to hidden waterfalls, these hikes offer memorable scenery and significant fitness challenges.

Here's a round-up of some of the most epic hiking trails near Toronto.

The trails at Rattlesnake point near Milton line the top of the Niagara Escarpment and offer breathtaking views of the country below all the way down to Lake Ontario. There's over 12km to explore, the most challenging of which is a 7.2km hike to Crawford Lake Conservation Area.

The trails around Dundas Peak afford access to some of Hamilton's most stunning waterfalls. Highlights include Webster and Tews Falls, both of which are some of the highest in the area. Beyond the waterfalls, there are awe-inspiring views of the gorge below.

This massive trail system stretches over 800km along the Niagara Escarpment with its closest access point to Toronto located just outside of Milton near the Kelso Conservation Area (itself a good place to hike). The scenery here is sublime, ranging from lush forest to rocky gorges and sweeping lake vistas.

This is another epic trail that clocks in at roughly 400km from end to end. Starting in Port Hope and connecting with the Bruce Trail near Glen Huron, only expert hikers should try to brave the more remote sections of this trail. Easier hikes can be done at the Ganaraska Forest Centre.

Snaking around the Elora Gorge Conservation area, this 10km trail encounters waterfalls, sweeping views of the gorge, and ample opportunities to explore the Grand River. This is a great place to spend an entire day, pausing to hang around by the river's shore to eat lunch and cool down with a swim.