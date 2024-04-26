Toronto's next go-kart track planned to open in the heart of downtown

Toronto's next go-kart track could soon open within Canada's tallest (for now) building, as recent documents filed with the City hint at a fun new attraction being planned for First Canadian Place in the Financial District.

A City of Toronto zoning review reveals that an all-new indoor go-kart track is in the works for the office complex at the northwest corner of King and Bay, promising a new attraction for the city centre that would surely be a hit with the local suit crowd and non-finance types alike.

According to the notice sent in early 2024, space within the office complex's B1 basement level is proposed to be "transformed into a commercial indoor go-kart race track."

The document explains that the attraction would offer electric emissions-free go-karts to race and rent. The new addition would also potentially include a small eating/bar establishment serving racers, as well as racing simulators.

In addition to the front-of-house offerings, the plan includes a small administrative office, charging and repair facilities for the go-karts, locker rooms and storage space for gear, including helmets and goggles.

blogTO has contacted First Canadian Place's management seeking additional details about the new attraction. The City of Toronto zoning examiner on file for the project was also contacted but was unable to disclose any additional details.

News of the planned attraction comes as some continue to mourn the 2023 loss of Canada's longest go-kart track. The October closure of the Centennial Park Mini Indy was a tough loss for Ontario go-kart enthusiasts, but when one door closes, another usually opens.

Other go-kart tracks have since opened in the region, most recently another indoor track within an Ontario mall earlier in 2024.