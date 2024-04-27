Toronto has a luxurious new indoor saltwater lap pool but it'll cost you to use it

Toronto is now home to a swanky new saltwater lap pool, but using it comes at a hefty price tag.

One of Toronto's favourite luxury gyms, Sweat and Tonic, made waves earlier this year by opening their second location in the city at The Well, alongside their new spa concept, Tonic Spa.

The latest exciting addition to the Sweat and Tonic empire at The Well is Tonic Spa's brand-new saltwater lap pool, which officially opened to members on Monday, April 22.

The pool deck also comes outfitted with a saltwater hot tub, infrared and traditional saunas, cold plunge showers and an all-season patio, all accompanying the 50-foot pool.

All that glitters doesn't come for free, though. A pass to the pool deck will set you back $200 each month, although it does allow for unlimited use.

That price point, while breathtaking to many, is about par for the course when it comes to Sweat and Tonic's pricing; an unlimited monthly membership to the gym is gooing for $275 per month at The Well and $250 per month at their original Yonge and Shuter location.

The Tonic Spa is also offering accupuncture, chiropractic and cryotherapy along with a whole host of other spa and wellness treatments.