City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
businesses closed toronto

30 notable businesses we lost in Toronto in 2022

Notable businesses we lost in Toronto in 2022 definitely included some all-time favourites, many of them open for decades. It's hard to see our beloved spots go, but we'll always remember the good times we shared when visiting.

Here are notable businesses we lost in Toronto in 2022.

Sabai Sabai

After 10 years, this restaurant near Yonge and Bloor known for its Thai food had to close down for the same reason as many: transit construction.

Sarah's Cafe and Bar

This Danforth East corner spot shuttered its doors after 28 years because the owners decided to retire.

Dlish

This West Queen West bakery made some of the best cupcakes in town for over a decade but sadly closed on Halloween.

Stockyards

The St. Clair West community was shattered when the founder of this smokehouse passed away recently, with the restaurant choosing to close shortly after.

Sweet Thrills

Roncesvalles got a little less sweet when this popular candy shop shut down after 25 years due to increasing rent.

businesses closed toronto

The closure of candy shop Sweet Thrill was a bitter pill to swallow. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Madame Levant

The owners of this restaurant in Leslieville decided to close this year and move to the Middle East.

Town Moto

Located on Ossington, this motorcycle lifestyle shop shut down in October of this year.

One Love

After over a decade in business, this popular Caribbean restaurant near Bathurst station permanently closed its doors.

Hotbox

Known as a haven for Toronto potheads for years, this head shop finally bid Kensington Market goodbye this year.

Shunoko

Some of the best sushi on St. Clair West was once served at this restaurant that closed its doors this year.

businesses closed toronto

Shunoko is no longer serving sushi on St. Clair West. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Rose and Sons

A newsletter written by owner Anthony Rose informed regulars that this Annex restaurant had suddenly shut down.

Soufi's

This restaurant on West Queen West persisted through a period of backlash but has now permanently closed.

Wish

Brunch fans will miss this restaurant at Yonge and Bloor that closed down after 20 years in business.

GoodGood

Cafe goers were surprised to find all locations of this shop across the city had suddenly shuttered in a day.

Cinco

Roncesvalles Village was sad to see this Mexican restaurant go when it suddenly shut down.

businesses closed toronto

Mexican restaurant Cinco left Roncesvalles this year. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Patty Stop

This Scarborough spot was once known as a favourite of Drake's, but it closed for good in the summer.

Asteria Souvlaki Place

After 40 years in business, this Greek food stalwart on the Danforth strip closed permanently.

Randy's

Lineups formed in Oakwood Village when this legendary patty spot announced they'd be closing after 40 years due to a variety of issues.

Centro Trattoria

The beginning of December sadly saw the end of this hidden gem for affordably priced Italian food and products in the Corso Italia area.

Regulars

In order to make way for a new subway station, this King West nightlife spot had to permanently close.

businesses closed toronto

Regulars closed down due to transit construction. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Love Child Social House

This King West club went out with a bang by having an early New Year's Eve party in November.

Leslie Jones

After over 15 years in business, this Leslieville restaurant with a great back patio closed down permanently.

The Real McCoy

People made pilgrimages to this 50-year-old Scarborough restaurant that was known for its burgers and pizza which closed at the end of the year.

Viking Fish and Chips

After 70 years of serving Etobicoke fish and chips, this classic restaurant shut down.

Urban Herbivore

Vegetarians were sad to see this Kensington Market destination for plant-based eats go.

businesses closed toronto

After a long run, Kensignton Market staple and one of the city's first plant-based restaurants bid adieu to the neighbourhood. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Cafe Fiorentina

The Danforth recently lost this brunch gem that was in business for over 10 years.

Early Bird

Lovers of avocado toast were sad to see this Queen West brunch restaurant and cafe close in November.

Nightowl

This Little Italy bar permanently shut down this year. Another bar has since taken its place by now.

Village Pizza

Another pizza place replaced this spot in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood that permanently closed down.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Sabai Sabai
