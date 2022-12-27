30 notable businesses we lost in Toronto in 2022

Notable businesses we lost in Toronto in 2022 definitely included some all-time favourites, many of them open for decades. It's hard to see our beloved spots go, but we'll always remember the good times we shared when visiting.

After 10 years, this restaurant near Yonge and Bloor known for its Thai food had to close down for the same reason as many: transit construction.

This Danforth East corner spot shuttered its doors after 28 years because the owners decided to retire.

This West Queen West bakery made some of the best cupcakes in town for over a decade but sadly closed on Halloween.

The St. Clair West community was shattered when the founder of this smokehouse passed away recently, with the restaurant choosing to close shortly after.

Roncesvalles got a little less sweet when this popular candy shop shut down after 25 years due to increasing rent.

The owners of this restaurant in Leslieville decided to close this year and move to the Middle East.

Located on Ossington, this motorcycle lifestyle shop shut down in October of this year.

After over a decade in business, this popular Caribbean restaurant near Bathurst station permanently closed its doors.

Known as a haven for Toronto potheads for years, this head shop finally bid Kensington Market goodbye this year.

Some of the best sushi on St. Clair West was once served at this restaurant that closed its doors this year.

A newsletter written by owner Anthony Rose informed regulars that this Annex restaurant had suddenly shut down.

This restaurant on West Queen West persisted through a period of backlash but has now permanently closed.

Brunch fans will miss this restaurant at Yonge and Bloor that closed down after 20 years in business.

Cafe goers were surprised to find all locations of this shop across the city had suddenly shuttered in a day.

Roncesvalles Village was sad to see this Mexican restaurant go when it suddenly shut down.

This Scarborough spot was once known as a favourite of Drake's, but it closed for good in the summer.

After 40 years in business, this Greek food stalwart on the Danforth strip closed permanently.

Lineups formed in Oakwood Village when this legendary patty spot announced they'd be closing after 40 years due to a variety of issues.

The beginning of December sadly saw the end of this hidden gem for affordably priced Italian food and products in the Corso Italia area.

In order to make way for a new subway station, this King West nightlife spot had to permanently close.

This King West club went out with a bang by having an early New Year's Eve party in November.

After over 15 years in business, this Leslieville restaurant with a great back patio closed down permanently.

People made pilgrimages to this 50-year-old Scarborough restaurant that was known for its burgers and pizza which closed at the end of the year.

After 70 years of serving Etobicoke fish and chips, this classic restaurant shut down.

Vegetarians were sad to see this Kensington Market destination for plant-based eats go.

The Danforth recently lost this brunch gem that was in business for over 10 years.

Lovers of avocado toast were sad to see this Queen West brunch restaurant and cafe close in November.

This Little Italy bar permanently shut down this year. Another bar has since taken its place by now.

Another pizza place replaced this spot in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood that permanently closed down.