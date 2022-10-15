Toronto nightlife spot has permanently closed and it's already been replaced

A Toronto nightlife spot has closed permanently and there's already been a quick replacement.

Nightowl was known as a fun bar with lots of arcade games and drink options, but the Little Italy spot faced hurdles.

In 2021, the bar asked for help from the community to help keep the doors open after lockdowns forced them to be closed for over a year.

The bar was in hot water a few months ago after the owner allegedly threatened people, which was a sad and strange turn of events considering they used to offer free self-defence lessons.

Now, where Nightowl used to stand on College, there's a new space called Boombox.

Boombox started posting on Instagram about events they were hosting around the beginning of September, and offers up pretty standard nightlife programmings like DJs and open mics.

While Little Italy hasn't necessarily lost a venue and bar space, it seems like this new concept isn't quite as quirky as the last. Let's just hope it experiences a little less drama.