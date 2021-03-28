Toronto bar asks for help after being forced closed for more than a year

A Toronto bar that's faced closure due to lockdowns for over a year now is asking for help to survive.

Nightowl in Little Italy had just come under Reese Malyon's ownership and he was ready to open the doors on Mar. 16, 2020, a day before the state of emergency was announced that required Toronto to go into lockdown.

He had been working at the bar for five years, and as a member of the queer community was excited to keep it a safe space.

Now, he's started a GoFundMe with a $75,000 goal that will go towards safeguarding the venue from closing before his July 1 deadline.

Sports and drag queens along with cocktails and comfort food have come together happily in the bar and venue space known for its lively, LGBTQ2S-friendly atmosphere.

Past performers have taken to social media to show their support for the business.

Back rent and mounting bills had both already been concerns for Nightowl, but when investors backed out that's when they had to pull the trigger on creating a GoFundMe. They're trying to raise enough to stay at their original College Street location after already having to close the storefront on Queen that opened around the beginning of lockdowns.

"The GoFundMe was initially a last resort that we had hoped not to get to just because we were hopeful we could make it through till subsidies for rent ended," Malyon told blogTO.

The fundraiser has currently raised just a fraction of its goal, so if you're looking help save yet another venue from dying, head on over and give what you can.