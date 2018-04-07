The 10 most fun bars in Toronto

The most fun bars in Toronto are a blast – not only because you're slowly getting drunker and drunker, but also because these places have forms of entertainment beyond the regular libations.

Here are my picks for the most fun bars in Toronto.

After moving from their original location in the Annex, the city's favourite arcade bar is now back in action on Dundas West with an even bigger space. Games are totally free once you pay the $5 cover.

Cocktails and obscure games are what's happening at this Little Italy bar. There are three tabletop games that are great for drinking games, plus Japanese billiards, Cornhole and a giant version of Rebound.

Play ping pong at this underground King West spot in a 12,000 square-foot-space with 12 tables, and 2 bars with drinks which you unfortunately can not play beer pong with.

While not solely a bowling alley, the lanes are definitely the draw of this huge bar in the Entertainment District. They also have ping pong tables on the second floor and giant TVs to watch the game in between turns.

Who knew we'd approach an era when lawn games could be played indoors. With sand and fake turf, you can feel like a classy fella on the bocce court, but in a basement and drunk.

Mechanical bull – enough said. This Entertainment District bar will make you feel like you're drinking in a salooon, with a cowboy-themed menu and barstools made of real horseback saddles.

Pair some very strong cocktails named after Toronto's streets with arcade games in a space that's decked out with cool murals. They also have occasional live music to the soundtrack of you getting slowly drunk off their boozy signature floats.

This little community hub on Dundas West has it all, from karaoke to mini-pong, pinball, pool, and an assortment of evening events like open mics and of course your standard Russian merengue dance classes.

If old video games are your steez, this low-key bar on Dundas West should be your go-to destination. This spot revels in nostalgia, with a library of old video games and VHS tapes full of 80s classics.

This massive playground by the Rogers Centre has nearly one hundred arcade games to crazy in, lots of cocktails, wine and beer on tap. It's still a classy spot filled with blinking lights; upstairs on the patio you'll find an amazing view of the CN Tower.