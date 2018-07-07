Sports & Play
The top 10 bars with arcade games in Toronto

The top bars with arcade games in Toronto let you flourish as a full grown person (read: of drinking age) while offering an escape from adulting with all your fave childhood games, from pinball tables to Pac-Man, and the quintessential Big Buck Hunter.

Here are my picks for the top bars with arcade games in Toronto.

Tilt

After relocating from their Annex location, Toronto’s quintessential vintage arcade bar is back and bigger than ever at Dundas West. For just $5 you can slide into private booths with N64 consoles for some Mario Kart, try your hand at Donkey Kong or smashing at X-Files pinball.

The Rec Room

With over 80 games, this sprawling arcade for adults lets you roam its massive space with a drink in hand while testing out your skills at Angry Birds, Kung Fu Panda and Pac-Man, along with a bunch of other cool VR games.

The Jim

It’s a dorm room throwback at this bar in Bloordale Village, where you can sip on over 40 beers on tap and eat kangaroo tacos while playing faves like Big Buck Hunter and Royal Rumble pinball at the back of the spot.

Get Well

This Dundas West watering hole has it all: drinks, pizza from North of Brookyln tucked in the back, and a whole wall lined with arcade games like Donkey Kong Junior, Galaga, Frogger, Star Wars and Ms. Pac-Man.

Nightowl

This neon-lit Little Italy favourite has four vintage arcade games located at the front of the bar. Despite the itty bitty selection, they're worthwhile: a beer pong arcade game (yes that exists), Guitar Hero, Big Buck, and a foosball table.

Dundas Video

You can find the entire Street Fighter collection at this dive bar, replete with all the game consoles you could want. From Sega to NES and SNES, this 80s-themed bar by Bathurst and Dundas has all your faves that you can play while jamming to live DJ sets.

Apt. 200

You might have outgrown the party scene, but chances are you’re still game to throw down at NBA JAM and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This Queen West bar is the perfect opportunity to flex those gaming skills when all other social skills fail.

BLND TGER

The enclave of games at this Little Italy lounge might actually be the highlight of the whole place. Get bottle service and play some Ms Pac-Man in the little brick hole-in-the-wall section of the club near the foosball.

Junction City Music Hall

It’s pinball machines galore at this live music venue, which has a surprising number of retro arcade games considering how packed it gets. Hack away at the classic Simpsons game between sets.

Dublin Calling

This Irish-themed bar in the Entertainment District has a Golden Tee golf simulator arcade game along with the ever-popular Big Buck Hunter game, apropos since they’re both popular pastimes in the Emerald Isle.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns of Tilt

