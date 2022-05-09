Popular bar in Toronto asking for help after fire almost totally destroys it

A Toronto bar that was shut down for most of the last two years because of restrictions is now closed again after a devastating fire over the weekend.

TILT Bar, a popular hangout on Dundas West that is known for its vintage arcade games and pinball, was badly damaged in the 2-alarm fire on May 7 that also led to a firefighter being temporarily hospitalized.

The fire apparently started in an apartment above the bar.

Tilt arcade bar in Toronto, one of my fav bars in the city, had a major fire today. Looks like the bar is pretty destroyed.

The bar itself was extensively damaged by smoke and water. The owner told the Toronto Star that that he and his staff "ran through a burning building" to put a tarp over the games and save the business.

Now, the owner has started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $100K. He's asking customers and supporters to "help us build TILT back up so we don't lose this amazing space."