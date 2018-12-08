The top 10 bars in Toronto for non-drinkers

Bars for non-drinkers in Toronto have designed non-alcoholic options with all of the flavour and none of the memory loss associated with their boozy counterparts. The liquor-averse need not sacrifice an ounce of sophistication ordering at these places.

Here are my picks for the top bars for non-drinkers in Toronto.

This Parkdale tiki lounge tells it like it is with a mocktail called Designated Driver with lime, cinnamon, orange, pineapple, bitters and soda. There’s also a classic Lime Rickey of lime, simple syrup, bitters and soda.

A “Teetotallers” section of the menu at this cafe bar in Corktown boasts three $5 mocktails with quirky names, including the Bring Me a Shrubbery with mango juice, mango shrub, lime and soda. There’s also a daily iced tea for $3.

The experts behind the bar at this Bloorcourt spot can whip up just about anything drinkable, alcoholic or not, so just specify your preferences and they’ll pour up a custom creation.

The Junction has this bar for book lovers that’s 19+, but has a section of the drinks menu entitled “Young Adults” where you might find selections like a non-alcoholic Moscow Mule called The Hunger Games or a Little House on the Prairie switchel-based mock highball with honey, sorghum molasses and apple cider vinegar.

This Little Italy spot is known for its spiked cola, orange soda and root beer, floats, but you can also opt for the sweet treats without alcohol. Their “drink menu for heroes” lists drinks that are free of charge for all designated drivers, including sodas, juices, and Shirley Temples.

There’s an ample “Placebo” section of the drinks list at this Parkdale bar featuring their fauxmaro, fauxcampari and fauxmouth.

You’re always able to describe your favourite flavours and ask to hold the booze when it comes to artisanal cocktails from this all-day tapas bar in Little Italy.

Feel magical without taking leave of your senses at this Dufferin and College bar that serves non-alcoholic butterbeer. Creative bartenders also mix spontaneous bespoke mocktails on request.

In addition to Arizona iced tea (yass) and non-alcoholic beer, there’s also a solid list of mocktails at this self-professed nerd bar in the Village, including a non-alcoholic version of their butterbeer and Klingon Bloodwine made with raspberry compote, mint, lime, soda, and a dash of honour.

This Danforth East tiki bar does non-alcoholic mixes for mocktails that go for just five bucks.