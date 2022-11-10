Toronto fish and chips restaurant permanently closes after 70 years

After exactly 70 years in business, a Toronto fish and chips restaurant has quietly closed down permanently.

Viking Fish & Chips has been operating in Toronto since 1952, and was located at 2416 Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Etobicoke.

The family-owned restaurant used the same recipe for their entire existence, serving real Alaskan halibut and fresh-cut fries made using Ontario potatoes. They also served haddock, souvlaki and burgers.

They had recently done renovations on their Etobicoke location.

Colin Campbell, the son of the owners, tells blogTO that his parents decided to retire and sold the business.

The space has already been sold, and the new owners have turned it into a Tibetan restaurant called Temako Kitchen.

Viking Fish & Chips closed around the end of September.