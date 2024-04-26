Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 32 minutes ago
loblaws ontario

Almost 100k Canadians now support launching an investigation into Loblaws

A petition demanding that the Canadian government formally investigate Loblaw Companies Ltd. for "profiteering and greedflation" has now accumulated nearly 100,000 signatures as disapproval of the grocery store chain feels like it's at an all-time high.

"We have all seen the rising cost of groceries at Canadian grocery stores and especially at Galen Weston Jr.-owned stores. Over the years, Loblaw Companies has costed Canadians billions as a result of their pandemic profiteering and greedflation," the change.org appeal, launched last February, reads.

In an update on Thursday, its creator thanked the 96,000 disgruntled shoppers who have so far supported the motion, saying that the ongoing demand for affordable groceries "is not unreasonable and is possible."

"This fight for fair pricing and affordability matters, and whether it's the grocery industry or the telecommunication industry, Canadians are frustrated and rightfully so. Together, we are driving meaningful change and shaping a better future. Thank you for standing with me and thousands of Canadians in this important fight for affordability."

They also pointed to the Loblaws boycott taking place nationwide for the month of May — during which participating consumers are swearing off all Loblaw-owned stores, including Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos and others — and encouraged those who have signed the petition to get involved.

" encourage you to support local businesses, independent grocers, farmers' markets, and community co-ops instead of big grocery store chains," the update reads.

"Parliament must investigate this outrageous corporate greed which Canadians are being forced to pay for through high grocery prices."

Lead photo by

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
