Metro is axing Air Miles in Ontario for new rewards program

Grocery chain Metro has just announced the advent of a new loyalty program that some shoppers in Toronto are already taking issue with.

Though Moi Rewards are being billed as a helpful tool for consumers — who can collect points to redeem for discounts — the new initiative will mean that Metro is abandoning its long-running partnership with Air Miles.

It's a change that some residents are already alerting one another to in community Facebook groups.

As the supermarket states on its website, the "Air Miles Reward Program will be replaced by Moi Rewards, a new and exciting loyalty program that will be coming to Metro and Food Basics soon."

It continues: "In the meantime, customers can continue to enjoy the benefits of Air Miles Reward Program by earning and redeeming miles for free groceries at Metro until further notice."

Launching in all Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario at a yet-to-be-confirmed date later this year, Moi Rewards will offer points on purchases as mentioned, but also personalized promotions, much like Loblaw's Optimum.

Though new here, it was already implemented at Jean Coutu stores last summer. Meanwhile, Metro has accepted Air Miles since 1998 and even extended its use of the points program in 2015.