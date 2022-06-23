One of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants is closing after 10 years

Toronto is full of great Thai restaurants, but now one of the best that's a cornerstone of an empire has to close permanently due to construction.

It's not necessarily a surprise that construction has come for Sabai Sabai, but it still hurts to see their announcement that they're officially closing all the same.

Sabai Sabai is part of the Thai empire run by partners Nuit and Jeff Regular that also includes Pai and Sukhothai, and is known for their specialty Lao and Northern Thai food.

"It was founded in an attempt to recreate childhood memories in Laos and Thailand at dinner tables surrounded by hungry, reaching hands and familiar spirits. It was built by two families coming together — one in Jason and Seng, the other in Nuit and Jeff — with a unified dream and vision. Then, it became so much more," the restaurant wrote online.



"Which is why we are sad to announce that Sabai Sabai is closing after 10 years. Our home has been expropriated by the city of Toronto for the upcoming TTC expansion project."

The expansion of Bloor-Yonge Station that will see an extension of platforms for Line 1 at Bloor Station and the construction of a new platform for Line 2. The construction is displacing several other businesses including Onnki Donburi and Firkin on Bloor.

Even celebrity Simu Liu commented on Sabai Sabai's closure post on social media.

"OMG NO!!! That's absolutely awful to hear," Liu wrote. "We're gonna have to come and give this amazing restaurant a proper send off. Thanks for 10 years of amazing food and great friends."

"Sabai Sabai will be missed, but this Family isn't going anywhere," the restaurant wrote on social media. "Whatever the next chapter holds, Sabai Sabai's spirit will live on — in peace and in love and with lots and lots of sticky rice."

The last service for Sabai Sabai will be July 23.