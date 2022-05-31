Eat & Drink
Posted 8 hours ago
Greek restaurant that was open for 40 years in Toronto has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that's been a favourite for Greek food for around 40 years announced it was permanently closing, and this past weekend was its last.

Asteria Souvlaki Place posted about their closure on social media on May 1, saying "We would like to thank everyone for your continuous love and support throughout the years. We will miss you all!"

The restaurant has been one of the staples of the Greek scene along the Danforth, and served typical fare like their specialty souvlaki.

Flag signed by the Asteria community. Photo by Asteria Souvlaki.

The restaurant posted about their last days over the weekend, putting up photos of banners signed by friends sending them off. From the looks of the messages, it appears the people behind the family-run restaurant closed in order to retire.

Banner with well wishes for the Asteria family. Photo by Asteria Souvlaki.

"Thank you to our customers that have supported us," reads a caption to photos of the banners.

"You have become our family, the love and friendship you have given has meant so much and will never be forgotten. This last week especially you have shown how much we mean to you with stories and memories. Our time together will always be held sacred and we will never forget you. Thank you for a lifetime of good times and laughter."

The last day for Asteria was May 28.

