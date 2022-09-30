Toronto nightclub permanently closing to make way for new subway station

Transit construction is claiming yet another Toronto business, and it's also one that's part of the city's bustling nightlife scene.

Not long after King West restobar Regulars announced they'd be closing to make way for a new subway station, Love Child Social House at the same intersection has now said they're doing the same.

Love Child is a club that's been frequented by celebs like Drake and has hosted tons of events with other multi-purpose uses.

It's closing to make way for a new Metrolinx subway station, but never fear, party-goers: there will be two months of farewell celebrations before the club closes its doors.

The parties will take place throughout October and November starting on October 1 with a day party featuring Tim Green, and concluding with a New-Year's-Eve-themed party on November 26.

There will be guest DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, and if you were hoping to do some celeb spotting one last time, they're also promising surprise guest hosts and VIP visits.

Love Child was founded in 2017, and while it may not be around for much longer, once it's gone regulars can console themselves with visits to Soluna, a new clubby restaurant project from the same people, Dan Gunam and Vito Tomasicchio.

"Love Child was built to last the test of time. It's a concept that my partner Vito and I have trademarked and plan to grow into something greater like a festival," Gunam tells blogTO.

"We will carry on under the Love Child brand while we look to revive it in a new space. Until then, we look forward to launching pop-up Love Child parties across the city and keeping the Love Child spirit alive."

Love Child Social House will be closing at 69 Bathurst St. on November 29.