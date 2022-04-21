Drake shows up at Toronto nightclub for a surprise visit

Drake surprised a Toronto nightclub with a visit last week, the venue posting photos of the event on April 21.

The event was the 13th anniversary of "I Love R&B" on April 14, which was totally sold out.

Love Child Social House was hosting the event series for Canadian DJ Charlie B.

The King West event venue is known for playing house music and top 40, and has a ceiling hung with lots of disco balls and hanging greenery. It's a bit different from other clubs in that it's a coworking/content creation space by day and a venue by night.

"Bring him back this weekend again," one person commented on the photos Love Child posted, obviously disappointed they'd missed their chance to do a little celeb-spotting.

Love Child marketing and social media manager Sepanta Pahlavan tells blogTO that Drake came by with TVGUCCI and Carnage to support the event. TVGUCCI is a Toronto-based artist affiliated with Drake's OVO Sound label, and Carnage is a DJ known to be friends with Drake.

"He came last minute. He seemed like he had a great time with Charlie B," Pahlavan tells blogTO "It's not the first time he's been here."

The next I Love R&B event is in July, so there's plenty of time to plan ahead to try to get in and potentially rub elbows with some famous people.

Who knows, maybe he'll even bring Taylor Swift along next time.