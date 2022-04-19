Drake's latest IG post is making people think there's a big collaboration on the way

If you're as big of a celebrity as Drake, of course every little thing you say and do on and offline is going to be over-analyzed for deeper meaning and more insight into what you're up to, especially if it may pertain to a new project.

The latest buzz about Toronto's top musical export has to do with one particular pic among a slideshow of images shared to Instagram early Tuesday morning.

Along with a handful of seemingly random shots of himself and one of son Adonis, Drizzy decided to cryptically post a photo of him and Taylor Swift, which is driving the internet wild with fan theories.

It's not a new photo, but a throwback that appears to be from a film camera showing Drake with his denim-clad arm around TSwift, who is holding on with both hands and resting her head in the crook of his elbow.

"They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work," the caption reads.

Is the inclusion of the pic a hint that their nearly decade-long friendship has blossomed into something more? An allusion to a forthcoming collaboration, musical or otherwise? Simply a snap of the duo that the rapper came across lately and thought was sweet (because it is)? Or something else altogether?

These are the most common speculations, with fans commenting that whatever the heck is going on, it's been years in the making.

🤡 | CLOWNING TIME: drake recently posted a photo of him and taylor on his insta. the last time him and taylor took a photo together was in 2016 during the 1989 era. 1989 TV IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!! pic.twitter.com/rkJnQlnIQO — issa ♡ | SPEAK NOW ERA ✨ (@issaistrying) April 19, 2022

We all remember that time a few years ago that everyone thought the two might be romantically involved after they were witnessed flirting and hanging out closely on numerous occasions, including when Aubrey introduced Taylor to his mom.

Then there was the time that they enthusiastically sang each other's hits in matching commercials for Apple Music.

remember when taylor swift and drake did apple music commercials using each other songs? pic.twitter.com/zexB2BhsfT — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) April 19, 2022

Many online have noted that Swift is set to re-release another one of her albums in the near future — 1989 is next on the list — which we can only hope might include a feature from the CLB singer.

Then again, Drake has also posted IG photos with fellow musicians in the past, so perhaps we're all just reading way too much into this.

Plus, Swift is apparently still with partner Joe Alwyn, ruling out anything beyond the platonic — but a professional collab of some sort would definitely be long overdue.