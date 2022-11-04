One of Toronto's oldest vegetarian restaurants has permanently closed

A Toronto vegetarian restaurant that once had multiple locations in the city is now permanently closing its final remaining location, which was also its original headquarters.

Urban Herbivore announced on social media that they have closed the doors for good at their Kensington location.

It was known as one of the best vegetarian restaurants in town, affectionately known as "The Herb," serving hearty and beautifully plated meat-free sandwiches and salads.

"We first opened Urban Herbivore in the heart of Kensington Market, May 2005. Over these past 17 amazing years, we have expanded to 4 locations within Toronto including The Eaton Centre, North America's busiest malls (the first plant powered restaurant in a shopping complex in North America)," reads their post.

"This isn't goodbye forever, just goodbye for now. We never know what the future holds."

Urban Herbivore owner and chef Stephen Gardner is closing down the restaurant as he's retiring and looking forward to spending more time with his young family and possibly travelling.

It'll only be a semi-retirement, though, as he'll be involved in another project called The Wood House in Muskoka, an eco-friendly cabin rental where he'll host guests.

"Urban Herbivore was a trailblazer in the vegan food scene, setting the bar high for plant-based cuisine in a fast-casual environment," Gardner tells blogTO.

The last day for Urban Herbivore's flagship location in Kensington Market was October 29.