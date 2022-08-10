Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
patty stop toronto

Jamaican patty joint in Toronto is permanently closing due to inflation

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A joint in Toronto where Drake used to go to get patties is now permanently closing its doors.

Patty Stop on Lawrence East in Scarborough is known for their stuffed patties and even got a shoutout from Drake, but now they've announced they're closing for good.

It's tragically the latest in an unfortunate string of patty shop closures that have happened recently, with both Randy's and Fahmee closing down.

"Patty Stop has become a staple in the city for a short, but a strong 2.5 years," the shop wrote in a closure announcement on social media.

"The decision to close was not an easy one for us to make. There were different supply issues occurring that were out of our control," Sabrina Cheddie, who owns Patty Stop with Freddy Gyebi, tells blogTO.

"We no longer have access to certain products to keep the quality of our patties at its best. Also, due to inflation, it puts us in a position to have to increase our pricing and we don't feel it is fair to our customers."

She's not sure what the Patty Stop space is turning into next.

"With Patty Stop's energy flowing through the walls, we wish the next business unmeasurable success," says Cheddie.

Patty Stop's last day is August 10, and they'll be open from 11 a.m. until they sell out.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bar that changed its name to avoid Russian association just changed it back

The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2022

30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2022

Jamaican patty joint in Toronto is permanently closing due to inflation

Toronto takeout restaurant permanently closes after government seizes property

Toronto pub offering new dog menu so pups can dine at the bar with you

Restaurant owner speaks out about staff being verbally abused by customers

Toronto neighbourhood relieved pub reopening after former owners almost ruined it