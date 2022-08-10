Jamaican patty joint in Toronto is permanently closing due to inflation

A joint in Toronto where Drake used to go to get patties is now permanently closing its doors.

Patty Stop on Lawrence East in Scarborough is known for their stuffed patties and even got a shoutout from Drake, but now they've announced they're closing for good.

It's tragically the latest in an unfortunate string of patty shop closures that have happened recently, with both Randy's and Fahmee closing down.

"Patty Stop has become a staple in the city for a short, but a strong 2.5 years," the shop wrote in a closure announcement on social media.

"The decision to close was not an easy one for us to make. There were different supply issues occurring that were out of our control," Sabrina Cheddie, who owns Patty Stop with Freddy Gyebi, tells blogTO.

"We no longer have access to certain products to keep the quality of our patties at its best. Also, due to inflation, it puts us in a position to have to increase our pricing and we don't feel it is fair to our customers."

She's not sure what the Patty Stop space is turning into next.

"With Patty Stop's energy flowing through the walls, we wish the next business unmeasurable success," says Cheddie.

Patty Stop's last day is August 10, and they'll be open from 11 a.m. until they sell out.