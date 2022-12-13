Toronto restaurant that's been a brunch favourite for over a decade is permanently closing

A beloved Toronto restaurant well known for its delectable brunch and seasonal plates just announced that it is permanently closing.

For over a decade, Fiorentina has been a staple for all things breakfast, baked goods, and farm-to-table style cuisine.

The locally inspired restaurant is co-owned by Tina Leckie and Alex Chong, who announced the closure in a bittersweet note to their loyal clientele.

"It has been a lovely journey over the past 11 and a half years, but it is time for us to focus on our family and other adventures," the note reads.

The homey restaurant is a local favourite for anyone who is breakfast-obsessed, serving up dishes like quiche, duck eggs benny, croques both madame and monsieur, buttermilk pancakes, and omelettes.

"Over the past decade, Fiorentina has evolved into something bigger and better than we have ever imagined," the note continues. "Our small, local family business has outgrown us and we are no longer able to keep up with the demands of the industry on our own. We will take this time to focus on new and exciting adventures with our family."

If you're still in need of a Fiorentina fix, you can still consider the business for a custom event or in home catering.

They will also continue to keep everyone posted on upcoming events and pop ups on their Instagram page and website.

Their holiday menu is also still available for pick-ups until Dec. 24, which will be the last day of service at the restaurant.

Fortunately, there's still a few more days to discover why customers at Fiorentina kept on coming back for more over its ten plus year of business.

Fiorentina is located at 463 Danforth Avenue.