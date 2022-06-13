Toronto Caribbean restaurant that's been open for over a decade permanently closing

A Toronto Caribbean restaurant that's stood at an iconic corner for over 10 years is now permanently closing.

One Love Vegetarian has long been a destination for herbivores who love flavourful food, and it's an integral part of the area surrounding Bathurst station.

The restaurant was known for their corn soup, roti and curries.

Owner Ikeila Wright told the Star that she's closing the restaurant because the lease is expiring, the business isn't profitable, operating costs are increasing and she's been working shifts solo.

Not only has the space been home to One Love for 13 years, it was home to other Caribbean restaurants for decades before that, Joyce's West Indian Foods having opened in Toronto in 1979.

One Love should be closing at the end of the month, so you have until then to stop by and say your goodbyes while grabbing one last bite of callaloo.