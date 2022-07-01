Toronto restaurant known for its award-winning brunch has permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto that became famous for its unique pancakes has permanently closed after three years of operations on Gerrard East in Leslieville.

Madame Levant once did brisk business for brunch with long waits common on weekends for its tasty Levantine fare.

The small restaurant that also came with a sidewalk patio was a local favourite for its brunch and lunch fare that included fried cauliflower, falafel and mint tea.

Like many businesses, the restaurant suffered during lockdowns and recently pivoted to become a falafel bar.

The owners recently decided to close up shop and move back home to the Middle East where they'll be splitting time between Jordan and Dubai.

They plan to start a supper club in Dubai as well as a farm-to-table series at their farm in Jordan which is also where they sourced olive oil for Madame Levant.

Signs are already up for a new occupant to 821 Gerrard St. East which is expected to be transformed into a salad bar.