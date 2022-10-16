Toronto bakery known for its cupcakes permanently closing after over a decade in business

A Toronto bakery known for making some of the best cupcakes in the city has announced it's permanently closing its doors after over a decade in business.

West Queen West bakery Dlish took to social media to announce the news.

They were known for their variety of flavours, most of which were only available on certain days of the week, including options like salted chocolate, peanut butter chocolate chip, red velvet, lemon, carrot and chocolate marshmallow. They also made lots of cupcakes for high-profile events and corporate clients.

"We've made the difficult decision to close," their announcement reads.

"We've appreciated the love and support over the 10+ years. We were blessed with the sweetest customers in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the city. Thank you for the memories. It is difficult to say goodbye but hope you'll stop by for a final treat."

People have been commenting on their closure announcement post saying they're "so sad" and "heartbroken," with many also saying this bakery and their cupcakes were their favourite.

"The best cupcakes I ever had in my life," one person wrote. "This breaks my heart, hoping for all the best for you."

The last day for Dlish will be October 31.