Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cupcakes toronto

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best cupcakes in Toronto have the most luscious frosting, the fluffiest cake and the most delicious and creative flavours. When you're not in the mood for a whole cake but no cake just won't do, head to one of these bakeries for a little piece of heaven.

Here are the best cupcakes in Toronto.

Prairie Girl Bakery
1

Prairie Girl Bakery

Gluten-free and vegan cupcakes are available from multiple locations of this homegrown bakery in flavours such as banana chocolate, carrot cream cheese, chocolate oreo and funfetti. They also do weekly featured flavours like vanilla pumpkin and dulce de leche.

The Rolling Pin
2

The Rolling Pin

Near Avenue and Lawrence, this bakery is known for donuts but also blows customers away with cupcakes in original flavours like French toast, birthday cake, coconut caramel, mint chocolate and lemon.

Dlish
3

Dlish

This Queen West bakery that specializes in cupcakes rotates through a ton of flavours, including chocolate marshmallow, coconut, lemon, Nutella, red velvet, strawberry and carrot. They even create custom cupcake decorations.

Bobbette & Belle on Yonge
4

Bobbette & Belle on Yonge

Both Leslieville as well as Yonge and Lawrence have locations of this bakery where gianduja, chocolate raspberry, lemon, red velvet, peanut butter, salted caramel and mango passionfruit are just a few of the gourmet cupcake options available. They can also decorate them with buttercream roses, sugar pearls, custom logos and more.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop
5

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

Avenue Road in North York is home to this bakery where rotating cupcake flavours include Lemon Drop, Dulce de Leche, Triple Chocolate, Chunky Monkey and S'mores. Depend on them for seasonal flavours like Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread, Eggnog, Black Forest, Apple Cinnamon and Banana Split.

Almond Butterfly
6

Almond Butterfly

You'd hardly know the cupcakes at Harbord Village and Dundas West locations of this bakery and cafe are gluten-free. Many of them are also vegan. Expect flavours like chocolate peanut butter, lemon poppyseed, carrot cake and strawberry milkshake.

Sweet Bliss
7

Sweet Bliss

Leslieville has this bakery where you can find cupcakes made using only the finest ingredients, in simple but perfect varieties like vanilla with pretty pink frosting or lemon curd.

OMG Baked Goodness
8

OMG Baked Goodness

Cupcake flavours at this Dundas West bakery change up on the regular, but might include options like blueberry buttermilk, pumpkin Guinness, vegan chocolate and banana chocolate chip. There are also gluten-free options.

Bake Shoppe
9

Bake Shoppe

Little Italy is where to go to find the vanilla bean, red velvet and chocolate truffle cupcakes this bakery is known for.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Rolling Pin, @omgbakedgoodness

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

The Best Donuts in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

The Best Ramen in Toronto

The Best Halloween Costume Stores in Toronto

The Best Shawarma in Toronto

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Kebabs in Toronto

The Best Pizza in Etobicoke

The Best Lasagna in Toronto