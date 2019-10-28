The Best Cupcakes in Toronto
The best cupcakes in Toronto have the most luscious frosting, the fluffiest cake and the most delicious and creative flavours. When you're not in the mood for a whole cake but no cake just won't do, head to one of these bakeries for a little piece of heaven.
Here are the best cupcakes in Toronto.
Both Leslieville as well as Yonge and Lawrence have locations of this bakery where gianduja, chocolate raspberry, lemon, red velvet, peanut butter, salted caramel and mango passionfruit are just a few of the gourmet cupcake options available. They can also decorate them with buttercream roses, sugar pearls, custom logos and more.
Avenue Road in North York is home to this bakery where rotating cupcake flavours include Lemon Drop, Dulce de Leche, Triple Chocolate, Chunky Monkey and S'mores. Depend on them for seasonal flavours like Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread, Eggnog, Black Forest, Apple Cinnamon and Banana Split.
Hector Vasquez at The Rolling Pin, @omgbakedgoodness
Join the conversation Load comments