cinco toronto

Mexican restaurant abruptly closes after landlord raises rent

A Mexican restaurant that consistently ranked among one of Toronto's best since it opened in 2018 has abruptly closed after the owners couldn't agree to terms with their landlord on the extension of their lease.

Cinco Mexican restaurant informed customers of the sudden closed this past weekend.

In a notice posted to their front window, the owners noted that it was "with great sadness" that the restaurant was closing. 

"We have taken the decision NOT to sign our lease extension, we apologize for the abrupt decision, although it was heart breaking and a very difficult one to make, we believe that it was the right one," the owners wrote in the notice.

The notice went on to thank the Roncesvalles community for their support over the years.

As word has spread around the neighbourhood, former customers have been lamenting the closure and the "huge loss" it will be for the area.

Cinco was known for their excellent tacos as well as other Mexican fare and drinks including great margaritas.

According to those familiar with the situation, the landlord wanted to raise the rent and the owners of Cinco balked at the amount of the increase.

Jesse Milns

