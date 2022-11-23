Toronto restaurant known for pretty back patio permanently closing after over 15 years

A Toronto restaurant with a spectacular back patio has announced they're permanently closing after over 15 years in business.

Leslie Jones on Queen East was known for its homey comfort food like pizza, pasta and especially desserts in addition to its backyard oasis.

Unfortunately, regulars won't get to spend another summer on the back patio.

"We opened Leslie Jones in May of 2006. The backyard was calling to us and we were thrilled to get this space. Thanks to you, it became a cozy and warm, home away from home. Our kids grew up here. And so did we," reads a closing announcement post on social media.

"The time has come for us to embark on new challenges. As a result, we have sold our business and Leslie Jones restaurant will be closing."

The restaurant also had a reputation for live music and displaying paintings by local artists.

"Our family business was indeed a family and we can't thank our past and present staff enough for the hard work and support over the years. And a special thank you to our lovely daughter Jane, who has worked alongside us since almost the beginning. Even during the most trying times we had fun," the post continues.

"As we prepare for this next chapter in our lives, we are still here to feed and entertain you so, please stop by!"

Local businesses commented their well wishes on the post, with the local Leslieville BIA writing: "You will be missed tremendously in this community and this BIA! You have been a fixture for this community for so many years. As you said it, the memories are abundant. But we wish you a new path filled with joy, excitement and fulfillment."

"I'm currently ugly crying," wrote nearby bar Lloyd's. "Will miss your kindness and your cheesecake. Thanks for always being cool."

"I'm so excited for you! I remember when you opened next door to me 6 months after I opened," wrote another local mainstay It's the Icing on the Cake.

"I was so grateful to have such awesome neighbours. I remember too when your 'kids' would come and hang out with me! Seems like forever ago! I wish you nothing but the best!"

"Thank you for all your years of amazing service, friendships and do much more," commented neighbouring florist Garden's Path. "You will be incredibly missed. Good luck in your next steps. We'll be by to celebrate."

Leslie Jones will be closing in the new year. Owner George Wensley declined to comment further.