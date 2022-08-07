Toronto candy store that was open for 25 years permanently closes due to rent increase

One of Toronto's most epic and popular candy stores just closed down permanently, leaving both little kids and the young at heart dismayed.

Sweet Thrills has taken up residence on Roncesvalles for many years, selling not only every kind of candy imaginable but also toys, games, balloons and even hard-to-find British products. They were known for their great bulk selection.

Now, they've announced they have shut down for good.

"We are truly disappointed that our landlord suddenly increased our rent which we could no longer afford," reads a social media post announcing the closure.

"Sweet Thrills has been in the community since 1998 started by Ok-nam Yang. We tried our best and hope we did him proud."

The closing date for Sweet Thrills was July 31.