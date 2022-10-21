Toronto coffee shop known for its pretty brunch is permanently closing

A Toronto cafe known for its pretty brunch plates of avocado toast has announced they're permanently closing.

Early Bird once had locations in Brookfield Place and on Queen West, but now they'll all be permanently closed.

The Brookfield location closed last year due to lockdowns, and now they've announced the Queen location is soon to follow.

"We've made the difficult decision to close our Queen West location," reads a closing announcement post on social media.

"For the past 9.5 years we have been honoured to be part of the community, both within our immediate neighbourhood and that of the larger coffee & food world."

Early Bird's lease is up at the Queen location, so it's closing. While it might be goodbye to brunches with fancy lattes at that spot for owner Farshid Sahami, it won't be his last contribution to that larger world.

"We have new plans for our life and the business. We will share it on Instagram in the near future," Sahami tells blogTO.

"We just don't want to give away too much just yet, but good things are going to happen soon."

"We look forward to share with you our new adventure," their post reads and advises people to "stay tuned."

The last day for Early Bird on Queen West will be November 6.