Toronto restaurant famous for its Italian food is permanently closing after 40 years

A Toronto store that also functioned as a trattoria is permanently closing after over 40 years in business.

Centro Trattoria & Formaggi has been a quiet anchor in the Corso Italia community for decades, and now they're closing for good.

The store has been known for its selection of meats, cheeses and imported Italian products, and is also popular for its hot table that sells comfort food like spaghetti, veal and lasagna.

The hot table was especially reputed for being affordably priced, and there's a small dining area at the back of the business. While many of their products are coveted, cheeses are their specialty, and they offer several rare kinds that are difficult to find at other stores.

A large sign in the window of the store reads "closing sale," so there should be some deals to be had on their quality products up until they close.

A representative for Centro Trattoria & Formaggi tells blogTO that the owners are closing it because they are retiring, but isn't sure what will happen to the space.

The official closing date for Centro is December 3, so stock up on those Italian holiday goodies now.