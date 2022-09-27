Toronto's iconic weed supply shop and lounge to close forever after decades

The beloved HotBox Lounge & Shop in Kensington Market announced their official closure just three hours ago, with a statement on their Facebook page.

This is a truly iconic Toronto staple and the city will definitely be missing a piece of history now that it has gone up in smoke.

"We are saying goodbye. HotBox Cannabis Shop has been a Toronto staple in Kensington Market for many many years. Our iconic shop is known for being Toronto’s first consumption lounge, having a wide selection of strains and staff that are passionate about the leaf and so much more," reads the beginning of their statement.

First opened as a headshop back in 2000 on Baldwin, it was an all-stop-shop for everything weed related, visited by many first-timers seeking out bubblegum rolling papers and hand-crafted glass pipes in the shape of ice-cream cones.

In 2003 their 420 lounge was opened and the rest is a long smokey history

Their website states the business will be open for a few more days, until Oct. 1, and they're offering 20 per cent off everything in the store. "There are not enough thank you's for the continuous support throughout the years, we will miss you."

Two years ago HotBox was sold and acquired by Friendly Stranger, another cannabis staple in Toronto, though FS has yet to make a public comment.

"Although we are sad to say goodbye we are so happy to have been a part of the Kensington market neighbourhood, the Canadian cannabis culture and so much much more. Thank you for the continuous support throughout the years, we will miss you!"